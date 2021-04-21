Barry Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $142.39 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.31.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

