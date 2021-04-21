Barry Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,039 shares during the period. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund comprises 2.4% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.34% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,884,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,197,000 after purchasing an additional 221,875 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 150,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 76,550 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE JOF opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.07.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

