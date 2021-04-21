Barry Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,868 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research lowered ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

