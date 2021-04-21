Barry Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,511 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,004,417.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,737,160.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,365,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,535 shares of company stock worth $11,387,380.

AMJ opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.