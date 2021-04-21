Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 94.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,298 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after buying an additional 11,631,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

