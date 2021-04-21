Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,701,000 after purchasing an additional 446,830 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,971,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 457,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,820,000 after purchasing an additional 189,914 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,120,000 after purchasing an additional 74,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,492,000.

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.64. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.32 and a fifty-two week high of $104.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

