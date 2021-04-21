Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,712 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Total by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,899 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Total by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 477,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,018,000 after acquiring an additional 142,185 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Total during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Total by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Total by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 152,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46. Total Se has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.