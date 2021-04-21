Barry Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Easterly Government Properties comprises 2.1% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Easterly Government Properties worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,375,000 after purchasing an additional 754,113 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,007,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 205,419 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 472,586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,637,000 after buying an additional 107,626 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,406,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after buying an additional 143,718 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DEA. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $155,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,330. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 153.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $28.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

