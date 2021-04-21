Barry Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,511 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,106,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,815,000 after buying an additional 276,347 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 934,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,983,000 after buying an additional 22,871 shares in the last quarter. David Loasby lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. David Loasby now owns 532,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,001.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 470,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 448,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 299,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 132,289 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 11,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,737,160.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,531 shares in the company, valued at $56,365,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,004,417.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,535 shares of company stock worth $11,387,380 in the last 90 days.

AMJ stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $17.70.

