Barry Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $6.50 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,000. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.8% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV stock opened at $124.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.45. The company has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.40 and a 52-week high of $126.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on FISV shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

