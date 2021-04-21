Barry Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 274,378 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 274,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,673,000. MDU Resources Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of MDU Resources Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 47.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 183,313 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDU. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $33.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

