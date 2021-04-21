Barry Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 1.6% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,838,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% in the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after acquiring an additional 638,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $138.16 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $139.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

