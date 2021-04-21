Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16,222 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,222 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 10.2% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $37,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,753,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $139.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.39. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

