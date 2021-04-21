Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,132 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. General Mills comprises about 2.4% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.23. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,532 shares of company stock worth $3,821,346. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

