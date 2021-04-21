Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,132 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. General Mills comprises about 2.4% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $1,249,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $2,210,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 18.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $1,217,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,532 shares of company stock worth $3,821,346 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GIS opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average is $59.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

