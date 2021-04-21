Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,969 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,712 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOT. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Total by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Total by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 8.1% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Total by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total Se has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

