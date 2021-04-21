Barry Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,000. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.8% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on FISV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV opened at $124.56 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.40 and a twelve month high of $126.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.44 and a 200-day moving average of $112.45. The stock has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a PE ratio of 94.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

