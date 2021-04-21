Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 30,254 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $70,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 198,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $93.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $90.09 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

