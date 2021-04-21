Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 52,650 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,650 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGSB. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,143,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 679,674 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average is $54.96. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.27 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

