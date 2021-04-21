Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 8,341 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $30,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb stock opened at $162.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.19 and its 200-day moving average is $151.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

