Bartlett & Co. LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 754,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,365 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $40,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $54.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.