Bartlett & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,748 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,105,000 after buying an additional 3,414,766 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,267.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846,525 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,809,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,735,000 after purchasing an additional 333,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,692,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,166,000 after purchasing an additional 828,312 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,347,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,743,000 after purchasing an additional 199,829 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $64.68 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.09.

