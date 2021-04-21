Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 2,171 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.12% of Baxter International worth $50,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,046,000 after buying an additional 401,586 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $655,084,000 after purchasing an additional 289,794 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,657,000 after purchasing an additional 82,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,102,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $329,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAX opened at $87.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.87. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $94.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.54.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

