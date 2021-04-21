Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 7,935 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.6% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $81,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.8% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 54,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 8.9% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 26,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $146.73 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.23 and a 200-day moving average of $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.