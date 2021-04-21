Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 347,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,909,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $276.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $157.95 and a 1-year high of $304.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.84 and a 200-day moving average of $264.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

