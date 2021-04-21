Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,455,000 after buying an additional 9,278,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,394,000 after buying an additional 6,129,184 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,488,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,771,000 after acquiring an additional 700,034 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $106.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.03 and a 1 year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

