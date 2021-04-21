Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Duke Energy worth $55,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $101.83. The stock has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average is $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

