Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,272 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $30,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

