Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of General Dynamics worth $28,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GD opened at $183.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $121.67 and a twelve month high of $186.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.32. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

