Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $12.77 Million Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $12,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $111.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.52 and a 1 year high of $119.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.73.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $357.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $1,812,332.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,123.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $3,964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,035,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 over the last 90 days. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

