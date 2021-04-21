Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $33.52 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.14% of CDW worth $33,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $180.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a one year low of $93.75 and a one year high of $184.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

