Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $76.03 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $378.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $250.00 and a 12-month high of $384.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

