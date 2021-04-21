Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 2,440 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,443 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,422,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $141.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.58 and a 200 day moving average of $142.20. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

