Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 37,743 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,960 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,743 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $53,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

Shares of CRM opened at $227.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $89,676.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,301.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $1,234,190.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,426 shares of company stock valued at $36,783,045. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

