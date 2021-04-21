Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 533 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $46,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LH opened at $259.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.77. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $145.61 and a 12 month high of $263.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.18.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

