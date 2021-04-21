Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 89,976 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 542,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,976 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.39% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $43,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH opened at $83.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average is $84.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $68.34 and a 12-month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.