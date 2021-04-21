Bartlett & Co. LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 837,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.3% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $63,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $79.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.79.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.