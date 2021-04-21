Bartlett & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,028 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of American Tower worth $76,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. United Bank increased its stake in American Tower by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 5,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 664,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $8,823,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 6.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.67.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $253.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.04.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

