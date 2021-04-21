Bartlett & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Waste Management worth $39,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,613,000 after purchasing an additional 308,264 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Waste Management by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $135.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.31. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.13 and a 12-month high of $135.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.