Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,382 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 150.2% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 39,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 23,540 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 14.9% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $77.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a PE ratio of -66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

