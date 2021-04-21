Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 6,798 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,798 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $22,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,654,000 after buying an additional 52,120 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,035 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 688,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,641,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.25 and its 200-day moving average is $90.98. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $101.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

