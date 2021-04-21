Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 7,325 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after acquiring an additional 767,458 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after acquiring an additional 649,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,193,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $91.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $93.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.