Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.4% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $119,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $376.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $374.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $389.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 727,074 shares of company stock valued at $241,921,889. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

