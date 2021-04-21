Basic Attention Token Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00002293 BTC on major exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and $730.67 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00068422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00094514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.40 or 0.00683361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00048984 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,051.26 or 0.07355140 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,492,816,441 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

