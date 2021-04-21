BASIC Trading 5.6% Higher This Week (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. BASIC has a market cap of $42.65 million and approximately $29,297.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BASIC has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00068043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00020814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00094619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.75 or 0.00675534 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00050005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,039.28 or 0.07340086 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

