Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.79

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €49.79 ($58.58) and traded as high as €55.32 ($65.08). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €54.14 ($63.69), with a volume of 3,928,741 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €53.19 and a 200-day moving average price of €49.79.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

