Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €87.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €88.93 ($104.63).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €86.18 ($101.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €83.61 and a 200 day moving average of €72.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.04. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a twelve month high of €90.68 ($106.68).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

