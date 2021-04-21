Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €93.00 by UBS Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective by UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €88.93 ($104.63).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BMW opened at €86.18 ($101.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €83.61 and a 200-day moving average of €72.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.04. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 12-month high of €90.68 ($106.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.