BCE (TSE:BCE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.94

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$55.94 and traded as high as C$58.50. BCE shares last traded at C$58.50, with a volume of 1,606,776 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$55.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.20.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 3.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.65%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

