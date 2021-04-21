Beacon (BECN) Trading 26.5% Lower This Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. Beacon has a total market cap of $750,349.83 and approximately $1,505.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00002652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00033863 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001391 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000286 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000039 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,624,450 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

